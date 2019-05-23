Photo: Harry Kane running on grass

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been running on the training pitch at the club’s Hotspur Way base as he steps up his recovery.

The England international has been sidelined with an ankle ligament injury since the Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Kane, aged 25, has not given up on being fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1, and has also been named in the England squad for the Nations League finals.

His return to outdoor training suggests his rehabilitation is progressing well.