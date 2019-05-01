Photo: Iker Casillas in hospital after heart attack

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has shared a photo showing him recovering in hospital after a heart attack.

The World Cup-winning former Spain international, aged 37, collapsed during a training session today.

He was rushed to hospital where he is now in a stable condition after his ordeal.

Writing on Twitter this evening, the Real Madrid legend said in Spanish: “Everything under control here. A big scare but with the forces intact. Thank you very much for the messages and affection.”

There had been an outpouring of support for Casillas from football clubs and players as news of his collapse broke.