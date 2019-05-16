Photo: Liverpool’s Mo Salah on holiday

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has wasted no time in going on holiday after the end of the Premier League season.

Despite still have the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur to come before the end of the 2018/19 campaign, the Egypt international has taken advantage of some time off after the final league game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers to take a short break.

Salah posted a photo on social media showing him hanging out on a yacht at sunset.