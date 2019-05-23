Photo: Man Utd midfielder on holiday in Miami
Manchester United midfielder Fred is sunning himself in Miami.
The 26-year-old has missed out on a place in Brazil’s Copa America squad after an underwelming first season in English football.
That at least means he will be able to enjoy a decent holiday before reporting for pre-season training with United.
He has jetted out to the USA for a break and is currently in Florida. He shared a photo on social media showing him at the Wynwood Walls urban art murals.
Live the life !
Viva a vida ! 😉❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZLkfgSPxlG
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) May 23, 2019