Photo: Man Utd midfielder on holiday in Miami

Manchester United midfielder Fred is sunning himself in Miami.

The 26-year-old has missed out on a place in Brazil’s Copa America squad after an underwelming first season in English football.

That at least means he will be able to enjoy a decent holiday before reporting for pre-season training with United.

He has jetted out to the USA for a break and is currently in Florida. He shared a photo on social media showing him at the Wynwood Walls urban art murals.