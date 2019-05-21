Photo: Petr Cech’s underwhelming birthday cake ahead of Chelsea clash
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday.
But with just one game left before the end of his professional career, the Europa League final against his former club Chelsea in Baku next week, the Czech veteran was not in the mood for any celebrations that were going to leave him too out of shape.
At least we presume that is the explanation for the underwhelming birthday cake that featured in a photo he posted on social media last night.
Thank you for all the birthday messages Muchas gracias a todos para los mensajes Merci à tous pour les messages pic.twitter.com/krO8UQzJyp
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 20, 2019