Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poses with his Golden Boot

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posed with his Golden Boot after yesterday’s 1-3 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Auba’s two goals against the Clarets completed his late charge to top the Premier League’s goalscoring chart, which he did jointly with Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gunners star celebrated sharing the accolade with two other African players.

Team-mate Sokratis Papastathopoulos shared a photo of his colleague posing with the trophy, and offered his congratulations to Aubameyang.