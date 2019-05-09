Photo: Tottenham’s dressing room celebrations after beating Ajax
This was the scene in the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room after they beat Ajax last night to reach the Champions League final.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from 3-0 down on aggregate to progress on away goals after a 2-3 win in Amsterdam yesterday evening in their semi-final second leg.
After the final whistle, the Spurs staff, including the players and backroom staff, gathered for a group photo in the away dressing room.
You can see the resulting jubilant picture above.