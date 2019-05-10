Photo and Video: David Luiz signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea defender David Luiz has signed a new contract with the club.

The Brazilian centre-back is now tied to the Blues until June 2021 after putting pen to paper on his new two-year deal.

The 32-year-old’s new deal will keep him at Stamford Bridge beyond his 34th birthday.

Luiz rejoined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016. He has made 103 appearances in his second stint at the club, having previously represented the Blues 143 times in all competitions between 2011 and 2014.

You can see Luiz signing his new contract in the video below.