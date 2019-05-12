Photo: Virgil van Dijk poses with Premier League Player of the Year award

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named Premier League Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

The announcement was made ahead of the final round of fixtures. A photo of Van Dijk posing with his trophy was released as the Reds prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last league game of the campaign.

You can see Van Dijk posing with his award in the photo above.

Van Dijk had already been named as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.