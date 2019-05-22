Photo: Willy Caballero signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has signed a new one-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Argentina international, aged 37, was due to be out of contract at the end of June, but has now extended his stay at the club.

He has made nine appearances and kept five clean sheets this season.

But perhaps Caballero’s most memorable moment of the current campaign came in a game he didn’t play: the Carabao Cup final defeat the Manchester City, when Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted in the closing stages of extra time.

Caballero, who arrived from Manchester City in 2017, looks set to continue as Kepa’s understudy next season.

He started his career in his homeland with Boca Junior. He had lengthy spells at Spanish clubs Elche and Malaga, before joining his former Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium in 2014.

