Photos: Chelsea return to training ahead of Arsenal clash
Chelsea’s players were back in training at their Cobham base yesterday as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Europa League final.
The London rivals will go up against each other in Baku in just over a week’s time.
Blues coach Maurizio Sarri had his players, who had been given a few days off after their post-season trip to the USA, report for duty on Monday.
The big news was that midfielder N’Golo Kante was back in training after his recent injury.
Here are a selection of photos from yesterday’s training session.
Back to work 💪⚽ pic.twitter.com/zQ6saFAMqS
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 20, 2019
.@_Pedro17_ 🔄 @hazardeden10 pic.twitter.com/F1RK6M4ZP0
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2019
The no-look pass from @DavidLuiz_4… 👌 pic.twitter.com/izGQJo2lUf
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2019
N'GOLO! 🙌
Look who's back in training! 💪 pic.twitter.com/gUutx8ZG3A
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2019
Back at work! 💪🏽 #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/ESo0yAeA5b
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) May 20, 2019