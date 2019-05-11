Photos: Danny Welbeck returns to Arsenal training

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has returned to training at the club’s London Colney base.

The England international has been sidelined since sustaining a horrific ankle injury in a Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon last November.

Former Manchester United man Welbeck has fought back to fitness, though it remains to be seen whether he will be in contention to feature again this season after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Gunners face Burnley tomorrow in their final Premier League fixture, then Chelsea in the Europa League final at the end of the month.