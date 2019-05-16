Photos: Man Utd unveil Treble-inspired 2019/20 home kit

Manchester United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 season.

The kit is inspired by the Treble-winning success of the 1998/99 campaign.

The design features several nods towards the success of 20 years ago, when United became the first team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

The look of the shirt itself is modelled on the 1998/99 kit, while the sleeves feature the numbers 90+1 and 90+3 in recognition of the times of the injury-time goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich. The dates of the FA Cup final victory over Newcastle United and the decisive Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, in which Uniteded clinch the Premier League title, are printed along the bottom of the shirt.

Notably, Paul Pogba features prominently in the kit launch, which would indicate United have no intention of selling him this summer.

He features alongside Jesse Lingard and women’s player Alex Greenwood.