Photos and Video: Arsenal training ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare for their Europa League final clash with Chelsea.

The Gunners were put through their paces in sunny conditions on Tuesday.

It appears that a team including Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira and Laurent Koscielny emerged victorious in a training match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – suspiciously lacking a bib – also featured in their celebratory team photo.

You can see below a selection of photos and footage from today’s training session.