Photos and Video: Chelsea travel to Baku to face Arsenal
Chelsea have arrived in Azerbaijan ahead of their Europa League final clash with Arsenal.
The Blues left London yesterday afternoon and arrived in Baku late on Monday night – two days later than their opponents.
Injured defender Antonio Rudiger was among those who made the trip. The German has no chance of featuring in the game, but is set to perform the role of cheerleader.
You can see below video footage and a selection of photos from Chelsea’s five-hour flight.
Baku bound!
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2019
It’s time to board! #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/33yCLUaYoS
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2019
.@ToniRuediger wasn’t missing this trip! #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/6bHpazabi9
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2019
All set!
Next stop: Baku! #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/wsryU4MBd4
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2019
Five hours later, the Blues have arrived in Azerbaijan…
And what a welcome! #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/6mSLmKRs0S
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2019