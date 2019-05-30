Photos and Video: Spurs train in Madrid ahead of Champions League final clash with Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training in Madrid ahead of the Champions League final.

The north Londoners face domestic rivals Liverpool at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday evening.

Before that, there was time for some preparations in the Spanish sun today.

Star striker Harry Kane – sidelined since April with an ankle ligament injury – was among those taking part in today’s session.

You can see below a selection of photos and video footage from Spurs’ training session in Madrid.