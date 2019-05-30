Photos and Video: Spurs train in Madrid ahead of Champions League final clash with Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training in Madrid ahead of the Champions League final.
The north Londoners face domestic rivals Liverpool at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday evening.
Before that, there was time for some preparations in the Spanish sun today.
Star striker Harry Kane – sidelined since April with an ankle ligament injury – was among those taking part in today’s session.
You can see below a selection of photos and video footage from Spurs’ training session in Madrid.
Roll on Saturday.#UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/093eaGyPWq
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 30, 2019
Another great session done. The boys are looking sharp and feeling strong 💪🏻#COYS #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/7yGjv4yCHG
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 30, 2019
Not long now… #UCLfinal #COYS pic.twitter.com/N2242WzrXY
— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 30, 2019
Preparations out in Madrid 🙌🏾🇪🇸 #COYS #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/9DWtkikZHT
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) May 30, 2019
👌🏽⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0iEwPG5yAf
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) May 30, 2019
#UCLFinal #COYS ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NhatS5GPAy
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 30, 2019
MOOD 😁 pic.twitter.com/BEB4TF0DF3
— Dele (@dele_official) May 30, 2019
Nearly show time! #UCLfinal #COYS pic.twitter.com/1zkMSPgvqS
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 30, 2019
Mood of the day 😊💪🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/oGJfsX3gMK
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) May 30, 2019
The ☀️ is out and we’re ready to work! #UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZoAKpTBA2X
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 30, 2019
🇪🇸 💪🏻 Our #UCLfinal preparations continue in Madrid! #MarchToMadrid ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/oOlYE76rXx
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 30, 2019
🎯 🔥 Some post-training free-kick practice in Madrid this afternoon! #UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2ys6dZjvcp
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 30, 2019