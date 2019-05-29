Pochettino vows to stay with Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino was rumoured to have been leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, but has quashed those rumours by vowing that he isn’t going anywhere. The Argentine says he is highly motivated to make Spurs one of the elite teams of world football, Expertpicks.com reported today.

Ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool, Pochettino was quick to put an end to reports that he will take the vacant role at Juventus. Instead he spoke of his intention to stay with Spurs, in particular following the opening of their brand new stadium at the end of last season. Along with the world-class facilities, Pochettino wants to transform the north Londoners into a world-class team, and he is fully committed to continuing on with the project that he started when he joined the club back in 2014.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Today Tottenham is, for me, the best club in the world when we talk about facilities. This training ground and the new stadium, which is the best in the world, there is no better club. And then it’s in London; there’s no better city, it’s England, it’s the Premier League – the toughest and most exciting league.

“We need to make that step, and of course, we realise we can continue in this process, and we can put Tottenham with the best teams in the world. There’s still a lot of work to do, but of course, I am so motivated to stay with Tottenham and provide Tottenham with what they deserve.”

Tottenham have already seen a huge improvement, having reached their first ever European Cup final against Liverpool. In a run that many are calling miraculous having already nearly gone out in the early group stages and not signed a single player last summer, they managed impressive wins over Premier League champions Manchester City and Dutch champions Ajax.

Pochettino has stated that his future is still to be discussed, and is largely dependent on the outcome of the Champions League final, but that he can’t imagine it being with any other club.

“Now, it’s about finishing the Champions League, and then we will talk about how we’re going to build that next step,” he stated. “It’s between us, the owner and Daniel [Levy, chairman]. We need to talk to know his ideas try to decide the plan to reach the last step and be in a position that makes us dream and believe we can be real contenders.”

Left-back Danny Rose has been vocal in his support of chief Pochettino, even telling the Spurs hierarchy that they must continue to listen to his ideas in order to propel the team to the next level.

Rose has stated that especially given the fact that he hasn’t had the funds to make any transfers for the last two transfer windows, what Pochettino has achieved with the club has been amazing. With a top-four finish in the Premiership and, of course, the upcoming final being amongst the highlights.

The England international said: “They [the board] must listen to the manager. He said recently that he needs to know what the next chapter of the club is. I fully agree with everything he says. Not many people could operate in the circumstances that he’s done. We had no stadium; we’ve not signed anybody.”