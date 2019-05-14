Referee confirmed for Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League final

UEFA has confirmed that Slovenian referee Damir Skomina will take charge of the Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Skomina will officiate when the two Premier League sides meet at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium next month.

The decision to appoint him was made by UEFA’s referees committee this morning.

Skomina will be a familiar figure to Liverpool’s players, having taken charge of their group stage win over Napoli at Anfield.

The 42-year-old also officiated Manchester United’s dramatic 1-3 win over Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes, when he awarded United a penalty on the basis of a VAR review.

He took charge of three games at last summer’s World Cup in Russia, including England’s group stage game against Belgium.

Skomina’s other claim to fame is being the first referee to disallow a goal on the basis of VAR, which he did when he chalked off an Ajax goal against Real Madrid on February 13.