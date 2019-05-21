Roberto Firmino joins Liverpool training in Marbella

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino joined his team-mates for training in Marbella this morning.

The Brazil international missed the Reds’ last three games through injury, but looks set to be available for the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur next month after stepping up his rehabilitation.

Firmino took part in the first session of the training camp in Spain today.

Having missed the Premier League win over Newcastle United, the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona and the league season finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a muscle strain, he has been working along with the Liverpool medical staff in recent days.

A statement on Liverpool’s website said he will be carefully reintroduced to full training over the coming days under medical supervision.

The Reds arrived in Spain yesterday and will spend six days at the training camp. They will then return to Melwood to prepare for the final in Madrid on June 1.