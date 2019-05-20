Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita join Liverpool training camp in Marbella

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are both in a 26-man travelling squad that has arrived in Marbella for a training camp.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has taken his player to Spain for a mini pre-season ahead of the Champions League final clash with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Brazilian forward Firmino missed the semi-final second leg against Barcelona and the Premier League wins over Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a thigh complaint.

Guinea international Keita limped off during the semi-final first leg defeat at Barcelona with a groin injury.

He was expected to be sidelined for two months, but is seemingly ahead of schedule. The Liverpool Echo reports that he is likely to work away from the group with fitness coaches in Marbella, but that Klopp is keen to keep him involved because he still has a chance of featuring against Spurs.

Youngsters Rhian Brewster , Curtis Jones and Ben Woodburn have all travelled to Spain.

Liverpool travelling squad for Marbella

Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Woodburn