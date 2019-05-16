Ruben Loftus Cheek doubtful for Europa League clash with Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is an injury doubt for the Europa League final against Arsenal after picking up an injury in the post-season friendly against New England Revolution over night.

The England international, aged 23, picked up an ankle injury after starting the match in Boston yesterday evening.

He limped off after going down clutching his left ankle during the first-half of the game at Gilette Stadium.

Loftus-Cheek has appeared regularly in the Europa League this season, including scoring in the semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt. His injury will raise questions over the wisdom of making the trip to the USA so soon after the end of the Premier League season and with the clash with the Gunners looming.

The two London sides face each other in Baku on May 28.

Coach Maurizio Sarri had already expressed his concerns about the scheduling of the game, which was arranged to raise money for an anti-Semitism campaign.

Chelsea beat their Major League Soccer opponents 0-3.