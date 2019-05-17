Ruben Loftus-Cheek gives update on his surgery

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has confirmed that the surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon was a success.

The 23-year-old went under the knife yesterday evening after sustaining the injury in the post-season friendly win over New England Revolution earlier this week.

Loftus-Cheek said the operation had gone very well, but indicated that he is still trying to come to terms with an injury that could keep him out of action for up to a year.

Writing on social media this afternoon, he said: “Difficult to describe how I’m feeling right now. More confusion that sadness.

“My surgery went very well yesterday so I’m off to a good start! I’ll be watching and supporting from the sidelines for a little while so I wish the boy all the luck in the Europa League final and of course the Nations League finals.

“Coming back strong from an injury is something I’ve had to do all my life and I’ll do it again.”