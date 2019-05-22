Spurs man reacts to Copa America call up

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has expressed his delight at being named in the Argentina squad for this summer’s Copa America in Brazil.

The 21-year-old centre-back is the only Spurs representative, with team-mates Erik Lamela and Paulo Gazzaniga both overlooked.

Foyth took to social media to give his thoughts on being called up.

He wrote in Spanish: “An honour for me and my family, and the people around me. I’m very happy for this opportunity and it’s a dream come true. Come on, Argentina.”

The Spurs man has two caps for the Albiceleste to date.