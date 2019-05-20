Toby Alderweireld poses with Champions League final ball, starts countdown to Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is starting to get excited about the prospect of next month’s Champions League final clash with Liverpool.

The Belgium international has started counting down the days to the big match in Madrid.

He took to social media today to share a photo of him holding the ball that will be used in the final.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “12 days to go.”

Spurs face the Reds at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1.