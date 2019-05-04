Tweets: Liverpool players look ahead to Newcastle game
Title challengers Liverpool face Newcastle United this evening in their penultimate Premier League game of the season.
The Reds have the chance to move to the top of the table with one game to play ahead of Manchester City’s game against Leicester City on Monday evening.
Before the game against the Magpies, some Liverpool players have been posting on social media to look ahead to the match.
Here’s what they had to say in the build-up.
3 more points up for grabs tomorrow – let’s bring them home 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ZyOcThpamy
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 3, 2019
Weekend! 🙌🏾 Back to Premier League action tomorrow! 💪🏾 #NEWLIV #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gwzdfOySrW
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 3, 2019