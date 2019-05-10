Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Chelsea players react to reaching Europa League final
Arsenal and Chelsea will face each other in an all-English Europa League final.
The Gunners beat Valencia at the Mestalla to book their place in Baku, while the Blues eventually saw off Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge after 1-1 draws in both legs.
After the games, players from both Premier League sides took to social media to celebrate winning their semi-finals and progressing to the final.
Here’s what they had to say.
Arsenal players
Let’s go to the Final !!! BAKU !! Thanks for the support #Coyg #Laca pic.twitter.com/IMZqcgLaVY
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) May 9, 2019
Onto the final Big win here on a tough ground & also a special feeling for me to be back at Mestalla. All the best for the final games at La Liga and the Copa del Rey final @valenciacf ✊ We go to Baku, GUNNERS! #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/CbRhuuuZfE
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 9, 2019
Which way to Baku ? @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ICsVhVaIWp
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) May 9, 2019
OFF TO THE FINAL BABY!!! ❤❤ Brilliant night in Spain! #TheArsenal #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa² #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/XNnzW6xXlC
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 9, 2019
Great night ❄️ ⚽️⚽️⚽️let’s go to Baku pic.twitter.com/yzYF1SPmw8
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) May 9, 2019
ONE TEAM, ONE GOAL❤️ Let‘s win this #UEL Final @Arsenal #afc #gunners #europaleague #final #micki #mickimagic #mkhitaryan pic.twitter.com/8OajZcnrrZ
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 9, 2019
Amazing feeling! Dedicated to all Gooners. Let’s get ready for the final ⚪ @Arsenal #together #Sokrati5 pic.twitter.com/6Jm5oG9YwD
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) May 9, 2019
Baku calling! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/OLcFZC6mmL
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) May 9, 2019
Feliz ❤️ ⚽️
FINAL #UEL #EuropaLeague#ComeOnGunners #LT11 pic.twitter.com/z0Nbm2tW55
— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) May 9, 2019
Onto the final Big win here and its an amazing feeling ✊ We go to Baku, Gunners! @arsenal pic.twitter.com/u4AUrn4aRD
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 9, 2019
Together to Baku!!! Come on, @Arsenal ! #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/laqz2kY1uC
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) May 9, 2019
Road to Baku: Complete ✅ Let's go for the trophy now #FINAL #arsenal #OneMoreGame #SeoKol #GibGäs @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/2RvfueGi2o
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) May 9, 2019
Chelsea in a final…. That reminds me of something Great team performance tonight! #TogetherInBaku #COYG
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) May 9, 2019
Top Performance From The Boys Tonight. Final Push #LetsGo ⚪️ #UEL
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 9, 2019
Back to Baku what a performance pic.twitter.com/nq5yC6zsSl
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) May 9, 2019
Chelsea players
BAKU HERE WE COME!!! @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/QYXSMqr4xS
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) May 9, 2019
Unbelievable last game at the Bridge!! #UELfinal here we come!!!!! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/sP06zbjQmv
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 9, 2019
10 goals this season! Double figures! ⚽ More importantly… into the final!!! Thanks for the electric support ⚡ See you in Baku ✨ #letsgochelsea pic.twitter.com/nSdQF5uuds
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) May 9, 2019
Next Stop Baku #CHEFRA pic.twitter.com/YrgfCeaweE
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 9, 2019
We are the famous CFC! Baku here we go! Well done lads! #CFC #CHEFRA #EP33 #FINAL pic.twitter.com/ZXyag546yZ
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) May 9, 2019
Finalists!!! Baku here we go!!! Come on Chelsea!!!
Finalistas! Baku aí vamos nós!!! Vamos Chelsea!!!
@nogueirafotos#europaleague #finalists #comeonchelsea #W22 pic.twitter.com/0NwrLyTe6q
— Willian (@willianborges88) May 9, 2019