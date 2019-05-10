Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Chelsea players react to reaching Europa League final

Arsenal and Chelsea will face each other in an all-English Europa League final.

The Gunners beat Valencia at the Mestalla to book their place in Baku, while the Blues eventually saw off Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge after 1-1 draws in both legs.

After the games, players from both Premier League sides took to social media to celebrate winning their semi-finals and progressing to the final.

Here’s what they had to say.

Arsenal players

Chelsea players