Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal to win the Europa League

Chelsea recorded a 4-1 win over London rivals Arsenal in Baku last night to lift the Europa League trophy.

After a goalless first-half, the Blues cruised to victory in the second half, courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez, and an Eden Hazard brace.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to celebrate winning the big match and ending the season with some silverware.

Here’s what the Chelsea stars had to say about their efforts.

⚽️🔥🏆 CHAMPIONS!! Very happy with this new Title and the goal, the team and our fans deserve it!! Come on BLUES! 👏💙 / ¡CAMPEONES! Muy feliz por este nuevo título y el gol, este equipo y esta afición lo merecen! @ChelseaFC @EuropaLeague #CFC #UELFinal #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/q2so1sm253 — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) May 29, 2019

BLUE IS THE COLOR! Thank God for give me the chance to live moments like this. Come on Chelsea! #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/WlJ8KH0AZw — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) May 29, 2019