Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal to win the Europa League

Chelsea recorded a 4-1 win over London rivals Arsenal in Baku last night to lift the Europa League trophy.

After a goalless first-half, the Blues cruised to victory in the second half, courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez, and an Eden Hazard brace.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to celebrate winning the big match and ending the season with some silverware.

Here’s what the Chelsea stars had to say about their efforts.