Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal to win the Europa League
Chelsea recorded a 4-1 win over London rivals Arsenal in Baku last night to lift the Europa League trophy.
After a goalless first-half, the Blues cruised to victory in the second half, courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez, and an Eden Hazard brace.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to celebrate winning the big match and ending the season with some silverware.
Here’s what the Chelsea stars had to say about their efforts.
⚽️🔥🏆 CHAMPIONS!! Very happy with this new Title and the goal, the team and our fans deserve it!! Come on BLUES! 👏💙 / ¡CAMPEONES! Muy feliz por este nuevo título y el gol, este equipo y esta afición lo merecen! @ChelseaFC @EuropaLeague #CFC #UELFinal #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/q2so1sm253
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) May 29, 2019
BLUE IS THE COLOR! Thank God for give me the chance to live moments like this. Come on Chelsea! #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/WlJ8KH0AZw
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) May 29, 2019
Champions!!! Baku is Blue!!! London is Blue!!! 🏆💙⚽️ #champions #CFC #europaleague #W22 #baku pic.twitter.com/Lln6eZpR2e
— Willian (@willianborges88) May 30, 2019
What a feeling…. CHAMPIONS!!!!! @chelseafc @europaleague pic.twitter.com/eKCXWZJ56T
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) May 29, 2019
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! 🏆
Let’s celebrate!!!! 👏👏👏👏 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/2ZEyhYxYe2
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 29, 2019
This is us!!!!💪 @ChelseaFC #champions #UELfinal 💙 pic.twitter.com/2UBN6yCpqY
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) May 29, 2019
🏆 Always! Believe! 🏆 Amazing night – the trophy is ours! 💙🏆💙 #Hustle #UELFinal #LondonIsBlue @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/bTM9vqX3dZ
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 29, 2019
ONE MORE 🏆 #UELfinal #CFC #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/YhDrAOc4Pk
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 29, 2019
Europa League Champions!! YES! 😁🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/by1sE3JhI9
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) May 29, 2019
CHAMPIONS🎉🎉🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cFlGvydbYA
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) May 29, 2019
Congratulations to this wonderful group of players and human beings for winning the @EuropaLeague. I’m very happy to have been part of this team. Another year, another trophy. 👏🏻🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/IvSfCY69jN
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 30, 2019