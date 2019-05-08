Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Barcelona
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate this evening’s dramatic Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona.
The Reds trailed 3-0 from the first leg at Camp Nou and looked dead and buried as tonight’s second leg kicked off at Anfield.
But two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum saw Jurgen Klopp’s side progress to the final.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their stunning comeback win on Twitter and Instagram.
COME ON!! 🔥 Words can’t describe this feeling! Anfield never stopped believing and neither did we! 🙌🏾 🔴 The road isn’t over yet! MADRID HERE WE COME!!! WE. NEVER. GIVE. UP. 👊🏾 🏆 #UCL #LiverpoolFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GOq98HuJJY
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 7, 2019
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL HERE WE COME ⭐ #UCL #YNWA pic.twitter.com/aEE6SQXCQV
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 7, 2019
❤️❤️❤️#alwaysbelieve #XS23 #weareliverpool #YNWA #elhamdulillah @LFC pic.twitter.com/XCSYPwll0C
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) May 7, 2019
What a special night! We promised each other that we couldn't give up. That we'd fight until the end. We did it together. Thank you, Anfield! We're in the final. And we're gonna keep fighting. YNWA! pic.twitter.com/9mq1GzL1zW
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 7, 2019
WE’RE GOING TO MADRID ❤️❤️
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 7, 2019
Caption included. pic.twitter.com/UFo7LNCTdg
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 7, 2019
IT’S A MADNESSSSSS!!!!! #YNWA
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) May 7, 2019
This team doesn’t know when to quit. What a night at Anfield! #YNWA #REDS #WeMarchOn pic.twitter.com/ZIneSQHfQF
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 7, 2019
What did I say!? That’s what @LFC are onnnn 🔥🔥 crazy crazy night to be involved with, enjoy it everyone ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/L9B6mCUoOK
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) May 7, 2019