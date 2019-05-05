Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle

Liverpool have taken the title race down to the final weekend after a last-gasp winner over Newcastle United last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to drop points in a draw at St James’ Park until Divock Origi’s 86th-minute secured all three points and took the Reds to the top of the Premier League table before Manchester City face Leicester City on Monday evening.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.