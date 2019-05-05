Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle

Liverpool have taken the title race down to the final weekend after a last-gasp winner over Newcastle United last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to drop points in a draw at St James’ Park until Divock Origi’s 86th-minute secured all three points and took the Reds to the top of the Premier League table before Manchester City face Leicester City on Monday evening.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Jhheeezzz!! Manamans mash up but we showed big cojones today , what a result 🔥🙌🏾. #ynwa #lfc #ds15

❤️ pic.twitter.com/ThjKoQmbfs — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) May 4, 2019

We'll keep fighting till the end, lads. Great result. One to go! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/75ezZ6Uaf7 — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 4, 2019

This team never gives up. We will fight until the very end 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/qW02UshPNd — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 4, 2019