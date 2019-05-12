Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to being pipped to the title
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media at the end of the Premier League season.
Victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final match was not enough to overhaul Manchester City, who won at Brighton & Hove Albion to win the title by one point.
The Reds were able to console themselves with a place in the Champions League final and a two-thirds share of the Golden Boot, courtesy of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.
Here’s what the players had to say after the Wolves game.
“Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one” pic.twitter.com/9q8L7fSOgB
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 12, 2019
Tough to take but we gave it everything. Thank you for your support this season. Congrats to @ManCity. Onwards to Madrid! 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/6dCpoiXJ6I
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 12, 2019
View this post on Instagram
What a season it was, your support was incredible, we showed to the whole world that we are unique club. Unfortunately 97 points are not enough to win the PL but trust me this team will never surrender! There is one more final…we go again reds, come on!🔴🔴💪🏻 Thank you ♥️🙌🏻 #ynwa
Thank you to everyone who supported us this season 🙏🏾♥️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/6WVl22pL9S
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 12, 2019
Liverpool in the @premierleague this season:
• 97 points
• Lost just one match
• Unbeaten at home
• Golden Glove winner
• Joint Golden Boot winners
• PFA Player of the Year
• Best fans in the country #YNWA pic.twitter.com/FsgwSlpSUk
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 12, 2019