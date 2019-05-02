Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Ajax defeat

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have gradually been returning to social media in the wake of Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Ajax.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a 0-1 loss at home. His players have begun to reflect on that result.

Among them was defender Jan Vertonghen, who saw the encounter with his former club cut short by a nasty head injury.

Here’s what Vertonghen and his team-mates have had to say about their first leg defeat.