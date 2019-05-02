Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Ajax defeat
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have gradually been returning to social media in the wake of Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Ajax.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a 0-1 loss at home. His players have begun to reflect on that result.
Among them was defender Jan Vertonghen, who saw the encounter with his former club cut short by a nasty head injury.
Here’s what Vertonghen and his team-mates have had to say about their first leg defeat.
Not the way I wanted the game to go last night. Feeling ok today. Thanks to both sets of fans for the positive messages 👍 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/I9l4GaBznX
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 1, 2019
Halfway of the game. It’s not over so we must all stick together and fight to get the ticket for the final 💪🏿 #COYS #MS17 #UCL pic.twitter.com/eqQv6KTURh
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) May 1, 2019