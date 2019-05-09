Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Ajax and reaching Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Ajax.

The north Londoners looked dead and buried as they trailed the Dutch giants 3-0 on aggregate at half-time in last night’s second leg. But a second half hat-trick from Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Moura saw Spurs progress on away goals.

Here’s what the victorious Tottenham players had to say about their stunning comeback victory and booking a place in the Champions League final.