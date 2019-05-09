Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Ajax and reaching Champions League final
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Ajax.
The north Londoners looked dead and buried as they trailed the Dutch giants 3-0 on aggregate at half-time in last night’s second leg. But a second half hat-trick from Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Moura saw Spurs progress on away goals.
Here’s what the victorious Tottenham players had to say about their stunning comeback victory and booking a place in the Champions League final.
What just happend? 👀
— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) May 8, 2019
Team🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gnUYtLLnPL
— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) May 8, 2019
The happiness and the heartbreak.
But this is why we play! pic.twitter.com/EowOOouqwG
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 8, 2019
INCREIBLEEE 🔥 Nunca nos Dimos por vencido #COYS ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/pQ0u8lCBto
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) May 8, 2019
Gracias Dios por esta alegría inmensa 🙌🏼 Nos vamos a Madrid
Thank you God for this immense joy. We are going to Madrid #COYS
Te lo mereces hermano ⚽️⚽️⚽️@LucasMoura7 pic.twitter.com/PJrWJuIOPp
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) May 8, 2019
BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!! MADRID HERE WE COME!! 💙💙💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/h4jsnNzUFc
— Dele (@dele_official) May 8, 2019
UNBELIEVABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/DtCxEaIKZv
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 8, 2019
We’re @ChampionsLeague finalists! We Are Tottenham! What an unbelievable night! 💥🙌🏻 😃💪🏻👊🏻 Congratulations @LucasMoura7 for your amazing hat-trick! 🎩 #COYS #UCL #TogetherTHFC #RoadToMadrid2019 pic.twitter.com/B8JWtUwlLC
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) May 8, 2019
God is Great 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #COYS #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CTHtAb5JeM
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 8, 2019
We did it #UCLfinal 💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏾🙌🏾 #COYS pic.twitter.com/uYJdj0Ai1w
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 8, 2019
Words can't describe the emotions right now! Absolutely love this team @championsleague final here we come! 💙 #COYS #UCL #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/Ih237JoH5a
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) May 8, 2019
Incredible from the boys!! Champions League final!!! #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/nFQV8BCt1j
— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 8, 2019
Sums the squad up!! Never give up and always fighting!! So proud 💙💙bring on the final🙌🙌
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) May 8, 2019
Champions League finalists!!!!!! #COYS pic.twitter.com/21rhu8xPow
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) May 8, 2019