Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to end of Premier League season

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media at the end of the Premier League season.

The north Londoners signed off with a 2-2 draw against Everton at home this afternoon. That result saw them finish fourth in the table and secure Champions League football for next season, even before next month’s Champions League final clash with Liverpool in Madrid.

Here’s what the players had to say about their 2018/19 domestic campaign. Some of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad shared photos from their lap of honour around the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.