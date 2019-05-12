Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to end of Premier League season

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media at the end of the Premier League season.

The north Londoners signed off with a 2-2 draw against Everton at home this afternoon. That result saw them finish fourth in the table and secure Champions League football for next season, even before next month’s Champions League final clash with Liverpool in Madrid.

Here’s what the players had to say about their 2018/19 domestic campaign. Some of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad shared photos from their lap of honour around the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thank you for your support this season! A top four finish now on to the @ChampionsLeague final! #COYS pic.twitter.com/UuWlOCaLa0 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 12, 2019

Another brilliant season and great to know there will be guaranteed Champions League football again next year in this great stadium. Having these two with me on the pitch to thank you all for your support was special. The season isn't not over yet!! Let’s finish on a high! #COYS pic.twitter.com/ayAyktRVpB — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 12, 2019

Thank you for all your support this season! A top four finish to guarantee @championsleague football returns to our fantastic new stadium. Now a final to focus on 🙌🏾💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/R5mLs3EiAQ — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) May 12, 2019