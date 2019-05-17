Unsatisfied Liverpool keeper Alisson reacts to his Golden Glove

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has taken to social media to react to winning the Premier League Golden Glove award – and being pipped to the title by Manchester City.

The Brazil international said he was not satisfied, with last weekend’s final day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers not enough to be crowned champions.

But Alisson is proud of his and his team-mates’ achievements in the league this season. He referenced the “many awards” won by the Reds, and his post on Twitter was accompanied by a photo of him holding the Golden Glove trophy.

The keeper is now looking forward to the prospect of a Champions League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid next month.