Video: Arsenal’s Petr Cech discusses his retirement after defeat to former club Chelsea

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has retired from football after defeat to his former club Chelsea in last night’s Europa League final in Baku.

The Czech veteran’s career has been notable for the quantity of clean sheets he has kept, but it came to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Blues yesterday evening.

After the final whistle, Cech gave a post-match interview to BT Sport in which he spoke of his pride.

You can hear what he had to say in the video below.