Video: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (highlights and goals)

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Liverpool at Camp Nou in last night’s semi-final first leg.

The Reds had looked assured until Luis Suarez opened the scoring against his former club in the 26th minute and were in control again until Lionel Messi walked in a second.

Messi then produced the highlight of the game: a sensational free-kick that nestled in the top corner of Alisson’s net for what was his 600th goal for Barcelona.

See all three goals and other highlights from the game in the video below.