Video: Barcelona arrive to play Liverpool

Barcelona have arrived at Camp Nou ahead of this evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Former Reds stars Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez were among the players who made their way into the stadium and towards the home dressing room to prepare for the kick-off at 9pm local time.

Both Coutinho and Suarez are named in the starting lineup for the encounter with their old side.

You can see Barca’s players arriving at Camp Nou in the video footage below.