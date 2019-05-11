Video: Christian Pulisic says farewell ahead of his Chelsea move

Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic has said his goodbyes to Borussia Dortmund ahead of his summer transfer.

The Blues sealed a deal to sign the USA international during the January transfer window. He played his last home match for Dortmund today before his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic opened the scoring in a 3-2 win over Fortuna Sittard at the Signal Iduna Park this afternoon.

In a post-match interview, he said it had been an emotional day.