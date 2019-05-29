Video: Eden Hazard confirms planned Chelsea exit

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has confirmed he expects to leave the club this summer.

The Belgium international has been strongly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and, after guiding the Blues to victory over Arsenal in this evening’s Europa League final, he revealed that he expected it to be his farewell appearance for the club.

Speaking to BT Sport in a post-match interview, he said: “I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know.”

Hazard now looks set to be part of Zinedine Zidane’s rebuilding process at the Bernabeu next season.