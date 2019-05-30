Video: Full-time scenes after Chelsea beat Arsenal

These were the scenes at full-time after Chelsea defeated Arsenal to win the Europa League last night.

The Blues recorded a 4-1 win over the Gunners in this London derby, which was played in the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The sound of the final whistle prompted joyous celebrations from Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and his players. Some of Arsenal’s stars collapsed to the turf – they face another season without Champions League football.

But there were also displays of respect and consolation between the two sets of players.

Here are the full-time scenes from the Europa League final.