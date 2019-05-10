Video: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola look ahead to title-deciding game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola have both faced reporters ahead of the final round of Premier League fixtures.

City, who are are a point head of the Reds, are away at Brighton & Hove Albion, while Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Both games kick-off at 3pm on Sunday.

Klopp was also reflecting on his side’s dramatic midweek Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona.

You can hear what both managers had to see in their pre-match press conferences in the videos below.



