Video: Liverpool arrive in Marbella

Liverpool have arrived in Spain for a training camp ahead of their Champions League final encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his squad to Marbella – a favourite destination for training camps since he took charge at Anfield – for some intensive training in preparation to face Spurs.

The Reds will spend six days in Marbella then head back to Melwood to step up their preparations, before returning to Spain to play the final in Madrid.

You can see the Liverpool travelling party arriving in Marbella in the video and photos below.