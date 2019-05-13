Video: Liverpool’s lap of honour after beating Wolves
Liverpool’s players took a lap of honour at Anfield yesterday afternoon after their valiant attempt to win the Premier League title.
Despite losing only one game all season, the Reds finish a point behind champions Manchester City.
After a final day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s squad took the acclaim of the crowd, who still have a Champions League final to look forward to next month.
You can see Liverpool’s lap of honour in the video below.
Our post-match lap of appreciation at Anfield…
Thank YOU for all your brilliant support. 👏🔴 pic.twitter.com/gjBdypisSK
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2019