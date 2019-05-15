Video: Man City defend players and staff singing about Liverpool fans ‘battered in the street’

Manchester City have defended their staff after a video emerged that appears to show them singing about Liverpool fans being “battered in the street”.

Footage from City’s flight back to Manchester after sealing the Premier League title in Brighton last weekend shows players and backroom staff singing a reworked version of Liverpool’s Allez, Allez, Allez chant.

The lyrics are: “All the way to Kiev, to end up in defeat,

“Crying in the stands, and battered on the streets.

“Kompany injured Salah, victims of it all.”

It is not clear which player and staff are involved in the singing, but City has defended the chant.

A club statement read: “The song in question, which has been a regular chant during the 2018-19 season, refers to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.

“Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation.”