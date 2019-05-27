Video: Man Utd legends beat Bayern Munich legends 5-0 in Treble Reunion

Manchester United’s legends thrashed their Bayern Munich counterparts 5-0 in a 1999 Champions League final rematch yesterday.

Billed as the Treble Reunion, the game at Old Trafford saw many of the players who featured at Camp Nou in 1999 go up against each other again.

David Beckham, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole were among those who played in the game, while Sir Alex Ferguson was in the dugout.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the scoresheet, just as he was in 1999, Yorke, Nicky Butt, Louis Saha and Beckham also scored.

You can watch highlights from the game in the video below.