Video: Mauricio Pochettino chats to Harry Kane as Spurs train in Amsterdam

Tottenham Hotspur had a frustrated spectator in the dugout as they trained in Amsterdam yesterday ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax.

Star striker Harry Kane remains sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the quarter-final tie against Manchester City, but he has made the trip to Netherlands to cheer on his colleagues.

Kane was in conversation with manager Mauricio Pochettino as his team-mates trained in the stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

You can see Kane watching the session in the video below.