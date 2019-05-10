Video: Mauricio Pochettino hints at Spurs exit

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to commit his long-term future to the club.

The Argentine coach has once again been tipped to leave the north London club after guiding them to the Champions League final.

Pochettino has been in charge of Spurs for five years and spoke of that milestone representing the end of a chapter when he faced reporters at his press conference this afternoon.

You can hear his comments in the video below.