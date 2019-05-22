Video: Maurizio Sarri to discuss his Chelsea future with board

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri says he will talk to the club’s hierarchy after the Europa League final to discuss his future.

The Italian, who has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Juventus job, says he wants to find out if the board are happy with the job he is doing.

Sarri says he and the board need to discuss the situation, but he insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, he said: “It is very exciting to be here, but now it is time to think of the final.

“I have two years of my contract here, I have no contract with other clubs. I have to speak with my club after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me.”

You can see his comments in the video below.