Video and Photo: Chelsea travelling to New England Revolution game

Chelsea are en route to the USA for a post-season friendly against New England Revolution.

Less than 24 hours after finishing the Premier League season with a goalless draw against Leicester City yesterday, the Blues boarded a flight to Boston to play MLS side New England Revolution in the Final Whistle On Hate game, which is part of their campaign against anti-Semitism.

You can see below a selection of photos and video footage of the players starting the journey.