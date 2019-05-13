Video and Photo: Chelsea travelling to New England Revolution game
Chelsea are en route to the USA for a post-season friendly against New England Revolution.
Less than 24 hours after finishing the Premier League season with a goalless draw against Leicester City yesterday, the Blues boarded a flight to Boston to play MLS side New England Revolution in the Final Whistle On Hate game, which is part of their campaign against anti-Semitism.
You can see below a selection of photos and video footage of the players starting the journey.
