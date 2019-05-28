Video and Photos: Arsenal hold evening training session in Baku ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal last night completed their penultimate training session ahead of their Europa League final clash with Chelsea.

The Gunners trained after dusk in Baku as they prepare to face the Blues on Wednesday evening.

An unexpected highlight of the session was a spectacular scissor kick from German defender Shkodran Mustafi, which prompted him to demand custody of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Golden Boot.

You can see below a selection of photos and video from Arsenal’s Monday night training session in Baku.